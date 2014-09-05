* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,000-34,750 32,000-34,750 32,000-34,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,500-35,000 32,500-35,000 32,500-35,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 32,000-35,000 32,000-35,000 32,000-35,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 32,000-34,750 32,500-35,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 53,100-53,200 53,100-53,200 53,100-53,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 53,400-53,500 53,400-53,500 53,400-53,500 plant delivery# 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,400-58,500 58,400-58,500 58,400-58,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1180 1110-1180 1110-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,050-32,100 32,050-32,100 32,750-32,800 Spot (48% protein) 32,150-32,200 32,150-32,200 32,850-32,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship