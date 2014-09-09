Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 09 - Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-34,750 32,000-35,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,500-35,000 32,500-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 50 32,000-34,750 32,500-35,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,500 General Foods 35,500 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,000 Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 34,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,800 Prestige Foods 34,500 Premier proteins 35,000 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 35,500 Vippy 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,000-54,100 54,100-54,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 54,300-54,400 54,400-54,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,700-58,800 59,000-59,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,900-59,000 59,200-59,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1180 1110-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,800-31,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,900-31,950 32,900-31,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship