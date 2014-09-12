- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher price.
- Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-34,750 33,000-35,250
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,500-35,000 33,500-35,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 380 32,000-34,750 32,500-35,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,200
General Foods 35,000
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,500
Kriti Industries 34,000
Lakhmi Solvex --
Mahakali 34,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,600
Prestige Foods 34,600
Premier proteins 35,000
Rama 33,500
Ruchi 35,000
Vippy 34,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 53,600-53,700 53,600-53,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 53,900-54,000 53,900-54,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,500-58,600 58,200-58,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,700-58,800 58,400-58,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous
close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1110-1180 1110-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,400-31,450 31,500-31,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,500-31,550 31,600-31,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship