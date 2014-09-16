- Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited arrivals.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-35,250 32,500-35,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,000-35,500 33,000-35,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 200 32,500-35,250 33,000-35,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000
General Foods 35,750
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,000
Kriti Industries 34,000
Lakhmi Solvex --
Mahakali 34,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 36,000
Prestige Foods 35,500
Premier proteins 35,500
Rama 34,500
Ruchi 35,750
Vippy 34,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,100-55,200 54,600-54,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,400-55,500 54,900-55,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 59,700-59,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 59,900-60,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1110-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1190
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 31,850-31,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,600-32,650 31,950-32,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship