- Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 32,500-35,250 32,500-35,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,000-35,500 33,000-35,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 32,500-35,250 33,000-35,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000 General Foods 35,750 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,600 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,000 Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 34,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,000 Prestige Foods 35,500 Premier proteins 35,500 Rama 34,500 Ruchi 35,750 Vippy 34,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,100-55,200 54,600-54,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,400-55,500 54,900-55,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 59,900-60,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1110-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 31,850-31,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,600-32,650 31,950-32,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship