- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 32,500-35,250 32,500-35,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,000-35,500 33,000-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 280 32,500-35,250 33,000-35,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500 General Foods 34,750 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,500 Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 34,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,250 Prestige Foods 34,250 Premier proteins 35,000 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 34,750 Vippy 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,600-56,700 57,100-57,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,900-57,000 57,400-57,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,900-61,000 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,100-61,200 51,400-61,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,200-31,250 31,950-32,000 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,300-31,350 32,050-32,100 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship