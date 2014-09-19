- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-35,250 32,500-35,250
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,000-35,500 33,000-35,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 280 32,500-35,250 33,000-35,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500
General Foods 34,750
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,500
Kriti Industries 34,000
Lakhmi Solvex --
Mahakali 34,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,250
Prestige Foods 34,250
Premier proteins 35,000
Rama 34,000
Ruchi 34,750
Vippy 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,600-56,700 57,100-57,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,900-57,000 57,400-57,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,900-61,000 61,200-61,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,100-61,200 51,400-61,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,200-31,250 31,950-32,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,300-31,350 32,050-32,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship