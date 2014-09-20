* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,000-33,750 32,500-35,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,500-34,000 33,000-35,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 31,000-33,750 31,500-34,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 33,500 Gujarat Ambuja 31,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 32,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,000 Prestige Foods 33,000 Premier proteins 33,000 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 33,500 Vippy 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,400-56,500 57,100-57,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,700-56,800 57,400-57,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,700-60,800 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,900-61,000 51,400-61,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,350-30,400 31,200-31,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,450-30,500 31,300-31,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship