- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery Closed 30,000-32,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 30,500-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000 General Foods 32,500 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,500 Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 30,000 Mahakali 32,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,000 Prestige Foods 32,500 Premier proteins 32,500 Rama 31,500 Ruchi 32,500 Vippy 32,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,200-56,300 55,600-55,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,500-56,600 55,900-56,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,500-60,600 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,700-60,800 59,900-60,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,350-28,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship