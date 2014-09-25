- Indore mandi remain closed today due to Mahesh Jayanti. - Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery Closed 30,000-32,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 30,500-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 33,100 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,000 Prestige Foods 33,000 Premier proteins 33,000 Rama 31,750 Ruchi 33,000 Vippy 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,600-56,700 56,600-56,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,900-57,000 56,900-57,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,500-61,600 61,200-61,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,700-61,800 61,400-61,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 28,350-28,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,100-29,150 28,450-28,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship