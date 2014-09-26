- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 30,000-32,750 30,000-32,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,500-33,000 30,500-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 320 30,000-32,750 30,500-33,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000 General Foods 33,250 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,000 Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 32,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,250 Prestige Foods 33,250 Premier proteins 32,500 Rama 31,000 Ruchi 33,250 Vippy 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,800-57,900 58,100-58,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,100-58,200 58,400-58,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,800-61,900 62,000-62,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,000-62,100 62,200-62,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 29,000-29,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship