- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 30,000-32,750 30,000-32,750
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 30,500-33,000 30,500-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 320 30,000-32,750 30,500-33,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000
General Foods 33,250
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,000
Kriti Industries 32,000
Lakhmi Solvex --
Mahakali 32,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,250
Prestige Foods 33,250
Premier proteins 32,500
Rama 31,000
Ruchi 33,250
Vippy 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,800-57,900 58,100-58,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,100-58,200 58,400-58,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,800-61,900 62,000-62,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,000-62,100 62,200-62,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 29,000-29,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship