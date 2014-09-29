- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 30,000-33,250 30,000-33,250
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 30,500-33,500 30,500-33,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 30,000-33,250 30,500-33,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions 31,800
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,250
General Foods 33,250
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 31,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,000
Kriti Industries 32,000
Lakhmi Solvex 31,000
Mahakali 32,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,800
Prestige Foods 32,500
Premier proteins 33,000
Rama 31,000
Ruchi 33,250
Vippy 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,100-57,200 57,600-57,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,400-57,500 57,900-58,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,100-61,200 61,500-61,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,300-61,400 61,700-61,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,600-28,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,700-28,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship