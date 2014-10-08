- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 28,500-30,750 29,000-31,250
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 29,000-31,000 29,500-31,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 700 28,500-30,750 29,000-31,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 30,750
Bajrang Extractions 30,250
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 30,250
General Foods 30,500
Gujarat Ambuja 30,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 30,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 29,800
Lakhmi Solvex 30,250
Mahakali 30,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 30,500
Prestige Foods 30,250
Premier proteins 30,500
Rama 29,500
Ruchi 30,500
Vippy 30,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 57,800-57,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,700-61,800 61,700-61,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,900-62,000 61,900-62,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,700-26,800 27,350-27,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,800-26,900 27,450-27,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship