- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 28,500-30,750 29,000-31,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 29,000-31,000 29,500-31,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 700 28,500-30,750 29,000-31,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 30,750 Bajrang Extractions 30,250 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 30,250 General Foods 30,500 Gujarat Ambuja 30,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 30,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 29,800 Lakhmi Solvex 30,250 Mahakali 30,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 30,500 Prestige Foods 30,250 Premier proteins 30,500 Rama 29,500 Ruchi 30,500 Vippy 30,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,500-57,600 57,500-57,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,800-57,900 57,800-57,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,700-61,800 61,700-61,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,900-62,000 61,900-62,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,700-26,800 27,350-27,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,800-26,900 27,450-27,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship