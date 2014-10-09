- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 1.25 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of soybean arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 29,000-31,250 28,500-30,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 29,500-31,500 29,000-31,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 800 29,000-31,250 29,500-31,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 30,500 Bajrang Extractions 30,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 30,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 30,500 General Foods 30,500 Gujarat Ambuja 30,000 Indian Rubber 30,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 29,750 Lakhmi Solvex 30,500 Mahakali 30,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 30,900 Prestige Foods 30,250 Premier proteins 30,500 Rama 29,500 Ruchi 30,500 Vippy 30,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,000-57,100 57,100-57,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,300-57,400 57,400-57,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,300-61,400 61,500-61,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,500-61,600 61,700-61,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,700-26,800 26,700-26,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,800-26,900 26,800-26,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship