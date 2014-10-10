- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices against better arrivals. According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of soybean arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 28,000-30,600 29,000-31,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 28,500-30,750 29,500-31,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1200 28,000-30,600 28,500-30,750 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 30,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 30,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 30,000 General Foods 30,250 Gujarat Ambuja 29,500 Indian Rubber 30,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 30,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 29,500 Lakhmi Solvex 30,100 Mahakali 30,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 30,200 Prestige Foods 29,750 Premier proteins 30,250 Rama 29,000 Ruchi 30,250 Vippy 30,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,600-56,700 57,100-57,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,900-57,000 57,400-57,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,000-61,100 61,500-61,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,700-61,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,150-26,200 26,700-26,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,250-26,300 26,800-26,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship