- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices against better arrivals. According to trade sources about 3.50 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of soybean arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 27,000-28,500 27,500-30,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 27,500-28,750 28,000-30,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 2500 27,000-28,500 27,500-28,750 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 27,750 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 28,500 Bajrang Extractions 28,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 28,750 General Foods 28,750 Gujarat Ambuja 28,650 Indian Rubber 28,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 29,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 28,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 28,500 Kriti Industries 28,750 Lakhmi Solvex 28,800 Mahakali 28,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 29,250 Prestige Foods 28,500 Premier proteins 28,500 Rama 28,250 Ruchi 28,750 Vippy 28,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,800-55,900 56,100-56,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,100-56,200 56,400-56,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 60,500-60,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 60,700-60,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,500-25,550 26,000-26,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,600-25,650 26,100-26,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship