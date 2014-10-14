Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. According to trade sources about 2.75 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of soybean arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 27,000-28,500 27,000-28,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 27,500-28,750 27,500-28,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1500 27,000-28,500 27,500-28,750 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 28,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 28,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 28,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 28,800 General Foods 29,200 Gujarat Ambuja 28,000 Indian Rubber 28,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 29,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 28,500 Kriti Industries 28,650 Lakhmi Solvex 28,700 Mahakali 28,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 29,250 Prestige Foods 28,800 Premier proteins 28,500 Rama 28,750 Ruchi 29,200 Vippy 28,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,400-55,500 55,100-55,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,700-55,800 55,400-55,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,700-59,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,500-25,550 25,500-25,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,600-25,650 25,600-25,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship