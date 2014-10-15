- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower
prices. According to trade sources about 2.60 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of soybean
arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 28,000-29,250 27,000-28,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 28,500-29,500 27,500-28,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1400 28,000-29,250 28,500-29,550
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 29,400
Bajrang Extractions 29,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 29,250
General Foods 29,750
Gujarat Ambuja 29,000
Indian Rubber 29,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 29,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 29,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 29,000
Kriti Industries 29,500
Lakhmi Solvex 29,000
Mahakali 29,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 29,750
Prestige Foods 29,500
Premier proteins 29,500
Rama 29,500
Ruchi 29,750
Vippy 29,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,400-55,500 55,100-55,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,700-55,800 55,400-55,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,500-59,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,700-59,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,350-25,400 25,150-25,200
Spot ( 48% protein) 25,450-25,500 25,250-25,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship