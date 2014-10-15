- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. According to trade sources about 2.60 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of soybean arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 28,000-29,250 27,000-28,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 28,500-29,500 27,500-28,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1400 28,000-29,250 28,500-29,550 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 29,400 Bajrang Extractions 29,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 29,250 General Foods 29,750 Gujarat Ambuja 29,000 Indian Rubber 29,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 29,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 29,000 Kriti Industries 29,500 Lakhmi Solvex 29,000 Mahakali 29,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 29,750 Prestige Foods 29,500 Premier proteins 29,500 Rama 29,500 Ruchi 29,750 Vippy 29,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,400-55,500 55,100-55,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,700-55,800 55,400-55,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,700-59,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,350-25,400 25,150-25,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,450-25,500 25,250-25,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship