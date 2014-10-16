- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.00 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of soybean arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higherer prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 28,000-29,250 28,000-29,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 28,500-29,500 28,500-29,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1400 28,000-29,250 28,500-29,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 28,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 29,750 Bajrang Extractions 29,300 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 29,500 General Foods 29,900 Gujarat Ambuja 29,500 Indian Rubber 29,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 29,500 Kriti Industries 29,750 Lakhmi Solvex 29,750 Mahakali 29,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 30,250 Prestige Foods 29,750 Premier proteins -- Rama 29,500 Ruchi 29,900 Vippy 29,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,100-55,200 55,400-55,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,400-55,500 55,700-55,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,500-59,600 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,900-60,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,500-25,550 25,350-25,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,600-25,650 25,450-25,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship