- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 3.00 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of soybean arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 28,500-29,800 28,000-29,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 29,000-29,900 28,500-29,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1400 28,500-29,800 29,000-29,900 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 28,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 30,250 Bajrang Extractions 30,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 30,250 General Foods 30,400 Gujarat Ambuja 29,750 Indian Rubber 30,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 30,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 29,500 Kriti Industries 30,000 Lakhmi Solvex 30,500 Mahakali 30,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 30,500 Prestige Foods 30,500 Premier proteins -- Rama 30,250 Ruchi 30,400 Vippy 30,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,600-55,700 55,100-55,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,900-56,000 55,400-55,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,000-60,100 59,500-59,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,200-60,300 59,700-59,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,000-26,050 25,500-25,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,100-26,150 25,600-25,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship