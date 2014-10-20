- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.25 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of
soybean arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against better
selling at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 28,500-29,600 28,500-29,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 29,000-29,700 29,000-29,900
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1300 28,500-29,600 29,000-29,700
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 30,250
Bajrang Extractions 30,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 30,250
General Foods 30,150
Gujarat Ambuja 30,000
Indian Rubber 30,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 30,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 29,500
Kriti Industries 30,000
Lakhmi Solvex 30,500
Mahakali 30,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 30,600
Prestige Foods 30,500
Premier proteins 30,250
Rama 30,000
Ruchi 30,150
Vippy 30,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,500-55,600 55,500-55,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,800-56,900 55,800-55,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 60,000-60,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 60,200-60,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,000-26,050 26,000-26,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 26,100-26,150 26,100-26,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship