- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.25 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of soybean arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 28,500-29,600 28,500-29,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 29,000-29,700 29,000-29,900 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1300 28,500-29,600 29,000-29,700 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 30,250 Bajrang Extractions 30,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 30,250 General Foods 30,150 Gujarat Ambuja 30,000 Indian Rubber 30,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 30,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 29,500 Kriti Industries 30,000 Lakhmi Solvex 30,500 Mahakali 30,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 30,600 Prestige Foods 30,500 Premier proteins 30,250 Rama 30,000 Ruchi 30,150 Vippy 30,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,500-55,600 55,500-55,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,800-56,900 55,800-55,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 60,000-60,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 60,200-60,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 26,000-26,050 26,000-26,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 26,100-26,150 26,100-26,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship