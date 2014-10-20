- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 2.00 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of soybean arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 27,500-28,700 28,500-29,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery 27,750-28,750 29,000-29,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 2000 27,500-28,700 27,750-28,750 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 29,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 29,250 General Foods 29,400 Gujarat Ambuja 29,250 Indian Rubber 29,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 28,500 Kriti Industries 28,500 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 29,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 30,000 Prestige Foods 29,400 Premier proteins -- Rama 29,250 Ruchi 29,400 Vippy 28,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,500-55,600 55,500-55,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,800-55,900 55,800-55,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,900-60,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,700-25,750 26,000-26,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,800-25,850 26,100-26,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship