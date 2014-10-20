- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 2.00 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of
soybean arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 27,500-28,700 28,500-29,600
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 27,750-28,750 29,000-29,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 2000 27,500-28,700 27,750-28,750
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10%
moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 29,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 29,250
General Foods 29,400
Gujarat Ambuja 29,250
Indian Rubber 29,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 29,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 28,500
Kriti Industries 28,500
Lakhmi Solvex --
Mahakali 29,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 30,000
Prestige Foods 29,400
Premier proteins --
Rama 29,250
Ruchi 29,400
Vippy 28,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,500-55,600 55,500-55,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,800-55,900 55,800-55,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,700-59,800 59,700-59,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,900-60,000 59,900-60,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,700-25,750 26,000-26,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 25,800-25,850 26,100-26,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship