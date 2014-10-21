- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals. According
to trade sources about 0.20 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of soybean arrived in Mandies
of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 27,500-28,700 27,500-28,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 27,750-28,750 27,750-28,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 27,500-28,700 27,750-28,750
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 29,500
AV Agri 29,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 29,250
General Foods 29,400
Gujarat Ambuja 29,000
Indian Rubber 29,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 29,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 28,500
Kriti Industries 28,750
Lakhmi Solvex 29,750
Mahakali 29,800
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 29,900
Prestige Foods 29,400
Premier proteins --
Rama 29,000
Ruchi 29,400
Vippy 29,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,100-55,200 55,500-55,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,400-55,500 55,800-55,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,700-59,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,600-59,700 59,900-60,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,500-25,550 25,700-25,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 25,600-25,650 25,800-25,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship