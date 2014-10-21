- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.20 lac bags (each 100 Kg) of soybean arrived in Mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 27,500-28,700 27,500-28,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 27,750-28,750 27,750-28,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 27,500-28,700 27,750-28,750 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 29,500 AV Agri 29,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 29,250 General Foods 29,400 Gujarat Ambuja 29,000 Indian Rubber 29,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 28,500 Kriti Industries 28,750 Lakhmi Solvex 29,750 Mahakali 29,800 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 29,900 Prestige Foods 29,400 Premier proteins -- Rama 29,000 Ruchi 29,400 Vippy 29,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,100-55,200 55,500-55,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,400-55,500 55,800-55,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,600-59,700 59,900-60,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,500-25,550 25,700-25,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,600-25,650 25,800-25,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship