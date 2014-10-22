- All the mandies of Madhya Pradesh state closed today for Diwali vaction.
Mandies will opens on Monday, 27 October with Muhurat trading.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery Closed 27,500-28,700
(Auction prices)
Market delivery Closed 27,750-28,750
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore --
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 29,500
AV Agri 29,750
Bajrang Extractions 29,300
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 29,500
General Foods 29,600
Gujarat Ambuja 29,500
Indian Rubber 29,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 29,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 29,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 29,000
Kriti Industries 29,000
Lakhmi Solvex 29,500
Mahakali 29,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 30,250
Prestige Foods 29,500
Premier proteins --
Rama 29,000
Ruchi 29,600
Vippy 29,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,100-55,200 55,100-55,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,400-55,500 55,400-55,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,400-59,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,600-59,700 59,600-59,700
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,800-25,850 25,500-25,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 25,800-25,950 25,600-25,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship