- All the mandies of Madhya Pradesh state closed today for Diwali vaction. Mandies will opens on Monday, 27 October with Muhurat trading. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery Closed 27,500-28,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 27,750-28,750 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 29,500 AV Agri 29,750 Bajrang Extractions 29,300 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 29,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 29,500 General Foods 29,600 Gujarat Ambuja 29,500 Indian Rubber 29,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 29,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 29,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 29,000 Kriti Industries 29,000 Lakhmi Solvex 29,500 Mahakali 29,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 30,250 Prestige Foods 29,500 Premier proteins -- Rama 29,000 Ruchi 29,600 Vippy 29,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,100-55,200 55,100-55,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,400-55,500 55,400-55,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,400-59,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,600-59,700 59,600-59,700 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 25,800-25,850 25,500-25,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 25,800-25,950 25,600-25,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship