- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 4.00 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 30,750-31,700 31,000-32,300 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,000-31,750 31,250-32,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 2000 30,750-31,700 31,000-31,750 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,600 Bajrang Extractions 32,300 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,500 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,500 Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,700 Mahakali 32,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,700 Prestige Foods 32,500 Premier proteins -- Rama 32,500 Ruchi 32,500 Vippy 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100 56,200-56,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400 56,500-56,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,000-59,100 59,200-59,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,200-59,300 59,400-59,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,650-28,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,750-28,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship