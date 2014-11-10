* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 30,750-31,700 30,750-31,700 31,000-32,300
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,000-31,750 31,000-31,750 31,250-32,500
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 31,500-32,750 31,500-32,750 32,000-33,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 2000 30,750-31,700 31,000-31,750
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 55,800-55,900 56,000-56,100 56,200-56,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,100-56,200 56,300-56,400 56,500-56,600
plant delivery# 58,800-58,900 59,000-59,100 59,200-59,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,000-59,100 59,200-59,300 59,400-59,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,450-28,500 28,650-28,700
Spot (48% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,550-28,600 28,750-28,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship