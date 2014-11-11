- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 4.00 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,400 30,750-31,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,750-31,500 31,000-31,750 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1600 30,500-31,400 30,750-31,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,100 Bajrang Extractions 31,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,100 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber 31,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,500 Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,250 Mahakali 32,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,300 Prestige Foods 32,000 Premier proteins 32,250 Rama 32,150 Ruchi 32,100 Vippy 32,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,500-55,600 55,800-55,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,800-55,900 56,100-56,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,500-58,600 58,800-58,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,700-58,800 59,000-59,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,450-28,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,550-28,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship