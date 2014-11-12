- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 1.75 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived
in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-31,900 30,500-31,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,250-32,000 30,750-31,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1800 31,000-31,900 31,250-32,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,250
Bajrang Extractions 32,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250
General Foods 32,600
Gujarat Ambuja 32,250
Indian Rubber 32,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,000
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,750
Mahakali 32,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Prestige Foods 32,500
Premier proteins 32,500
Rama 32,500
Ruchi 32,600
Vippy 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,500-55,600 55,500-55,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,800-55,900 55,800-55,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,500-58,600 58,500-58,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,700-58,800 58,700-58,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,350-28,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,450-28,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship