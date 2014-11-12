- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 1.75 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,900 30,500-31,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,250-32,000 30,750-31,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1800 31,000-31,900 31,250-32,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,600 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Mahakali 32,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,500 Prestige Foods 32,500 Premier proteins 32,500 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 32,600 Vippy 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,500-55,600 55,500-55,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,800-55,900 55,800-55,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,500-58,600 58,500-58,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,700-58,800 58,700-58,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,000-28,050 28,350-28,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,450-28,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship