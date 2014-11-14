* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 30,500-31,400 30,500-31,400 30,500-31,200
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 30,750-31,500 30,750-31,500 30,750-31,250
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 31,800-32,750 31,800-32,750 31,750-32,750
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1500 30,500-31,400 30,750-31,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 55,000-55,100 55,200-55,300 55,500-55,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,300-55,400 55,500-55,600 55,800-55,900
plant delivery# 58,000-58,100 58,200-58,300 58,500-58,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,200-58,300 58,400-58,500 58,700-58,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 28,350-28,400
Spot (48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 28,450-28,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship