* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.50 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,000 30,500-31,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,750-31,100 30,750-31,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1400 30,500-31,000 30,750-31,100 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions 31,800 Betul Oils 33,000 Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,850 General Foods 32,200 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber 31,850 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,750 Kriti Industries 31,750 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Mahakali 32,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,300 Prestige Foods 32,250 Premier proteins 32,400 Rama 32,000 Ruchi 32,200 Vippy 32,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,000-55,100 55,000-55,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,300-55,400 55,300-55,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,000-58,100 58,000-58,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,350-28,400 28,500-28,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship