- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on limited availability's.
According to trade sources about 3.25 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived
in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 30,700-31,400 30,500-31,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 30,900-31,500 30,750-31,100
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1200 30,700-31,400 30,900-31,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,000
Bajrang Extractions 31,800
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000
General Foods 32,300
Gujarat Ambuja 32,000
Indian Rubber 31,900
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,750
Kriti Industries 32,000
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Mahakali 32,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,300
Prestige Foods 32,250
Premier proteins 32,500
Rama 32,250
Ruchi 32,300
Vippy 32,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,300-55,400 55,000-55,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,600-55,700 55,300-55,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,300-58,400 58,000-58,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,500-58,600 58,200-58,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,450-28,500 28,350-28,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,450-28,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship