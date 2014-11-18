- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 3.00 lac bags (100 kg each) of soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices while soy oil solvent prices opened weak on increased selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 30,700-31,400 30,700-31,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,900-31,500 30,900-31,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1300 30,700-31,400 30,900-31,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,600 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,000 Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,750 Mahakali 32,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,500 Prestige Foods 32,500 Premier proteins 32,500 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 32,600 Vippy 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,100-54,200 54,300-54,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 54,400-54,500 54,600-54,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 57,500-57,600 57,400-57,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 57,700-57,800 57,600-57,700 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,450-28,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,550-28,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship