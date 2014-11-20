- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 2.75 lac bags (100 kg each) of
soybean arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 30,250-31,200 30,500-31,300
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 30,400-31,250 30,700-31,400
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1300 30,250-31,200 30,400-31,250
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,000
Bajrang Extractions 31,550
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000
General Foods 32,250
Gujarat Ambuja 32,000
Indian Rubber 32,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,600
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,750
Kriti Industries 31,800
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Mahakali 32,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,000
Prestige Foods 32,250
Premier proteins 32,300
Rama 32,000
Ruchi 32,250
Vippy 32,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,100-54,200 54,600-54,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 54,400-54,500 54,900-55,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 57,400-57,500 57,700-57,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 57,600-57,700 57,900-58,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,300-28,350 28,500-28,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,400-28,450 28,600-28,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship