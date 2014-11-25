- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 2.50 lac bags (100 Kg each)arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 31,800-32,500 31,500-32,250 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,000-32,600 31,700-32,300 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1200 31,800-32,500 32,000-32,600 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,800 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000 General Foods 33,500 Gujarat Ambuja 33,300 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,600 Mahakali 33,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,300 Prestige Foods 33,500 Premier proteins 33,500 Rama 33,500 Ruchi 33,500 Vippy 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,000-55,100 55,000-55,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,300-55,400 55,300-55,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,000-58,100 58,000-58,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,000-30,050 29,650-29,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,100-30,150 29,750-29,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship