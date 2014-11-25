- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 2.50 lac bags (100 Kg each)arrived in mandies
of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 31,800-32,500 31,500-32,250
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,000-32,600 31,700-32,300
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1200 31,800-32,500 32,000-32,600
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,250
Bajrang Extractions 32,800
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,000
General Foods 33,500
Gujarat Ambuja 33,300
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,500
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 33,600
Mahakali 33,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,300
Prestige Foods 33,500
Premier proteins 33,500
Rama 33,500
Ruchi 33,500
Vippy 33,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,000-55,100 55,000-55,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,300-55,400 55,300-55,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,000-58,100 58,000-58,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,000-30,050 29,650-29,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,100-30,150 29,750-29,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship