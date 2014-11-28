Soybean prices opened slightly weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support
at higher prices. According to trade sources about 2.50 lac bags (100 Kg
each)arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,900-32,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 1100 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,800
Bajrang Extractions 32,300
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,700
General Foods 32,900
Gujarat Ambuja 32,750
Indian Rubber 32,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,500
Kriti Industries 32,750
Lakhmi Solvex 32,800
Mahakali 32,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,800
Prestige Foods 32,800
Premier proteins 32,800
Rama 32,750
Ruchi 32,900
Vippy 32,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,100-54,200 54,600-54,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 54,400-54,500 54,900-55,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 57,200-57,300 57,200-57,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 57,400-57,500 57,400-57,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,350-29,400 29,900-29,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,450-29,500 30,000-30,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship