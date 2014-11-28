Soybean prices opened slightly weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 2.50 lac bags (100 Kg each)arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,900-32,500 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 1100 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,800 Bajrang Extractions 32,300 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,700 General Foods 32,900 Gujarat Ambuja 32,750 Indian Rubber 32,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,800 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 32,750 Lakhmi Solvex 32,800 Mahakali 32,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,800 Prestige Foods 32,800 Premier proteins 32,800 Rama 32,750 Ruchi 32,900 Vippy 32,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 54,100-54,200 54,600-54,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 54,400-54,500 54,900-55,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 57,200-57,300 57,200-57,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 57,400-57,500 57,400-57,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,350-29,400 29,900-29,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,450-29,500 30,000-30,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship