Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower
prices. According to trade sources about 2.50 lac bags (100 Kg each)arrived in
mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 30,500-31,900 30,500-31,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 30,700-32,000 30,700-32,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 800 30,500-31,900 30,700-32,000
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,000
Bajrang Extractions 31,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill 32,250
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000
General Foods 32,250
Gujarat Ambuja 32,000
Indian Rubber 31,900
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,000
Lakhmi Solvex 32,250
Mahakali 32,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,200
Prestige Foods 32,250
Premier proteins 32,250
Rama 32,000
Ruchi 32,250
Vippy 32,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 53,600-53,700 54,000-54,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 54,900-54,000 54,300-54,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 56,500-56,600 57,000-57,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 56,700-56,800 57,200-57,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,650-28,700 29,000-29,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,750-28,800 29,100-29,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship