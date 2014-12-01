Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. According to trade sources about 2.50 lac bags (100 Kg each)arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,900 30,500-31,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,700-32,000 30,700-32,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 800 30,500-31,900 30,700-32,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions 31,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill 32,250 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000 General Foods 32,250 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber 31,900 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,000 Lakhmi Solvex 32,250 Mahakali 32,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,200 Prestige Foods 32,250 Premier proteins 32,250 Rama 32,000 Ruchi 32,250 Vippy 32,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 53,600-53,700 54,000-54,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 54,900-54,000 54,300-54,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 56,500-56,600 57,000-57,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 56,700-56,800 57,200-57,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,650-28,700 29,000-29,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,750-28,800 29,100-29,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship