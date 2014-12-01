* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against
increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 30,500-31,900 30,500-31,900 30,500-31,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 30,700-32,000 30,700-32,000 30,700-32,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 31,750-32,250 31,750-32,250 32,000-32,800
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 800 30,500-31,900 30,700-32,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 53,100-53,200 53,600-53,700 54,000-54,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 53,400-53,500 53,900-54,000 54,300-54,400
plant delivery# 56,200-56,300 56,500-56,600 57,000-57,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 56,400-56,500 56,700-56,800 57,200-57,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 1130-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1210
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,650-28,700 29,000-29,050
Spot (48% protein) 28,750-28,800 28,750-28,800 29,100-29,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship