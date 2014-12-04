- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.25 lac bags (100 Kg each)arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,800 30,500-31,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,700-32,000 30,700-31,600 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 700 30,500-31,800 31,700-32,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 31,800 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,500 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 32,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,750 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 32,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,800 Prestige Foods 32,500 Premier proteins 32,600 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 32,500 Vippy 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 53,400-53,500 53,400-53,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 53,700-53,800 53,700-53,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 56,700-56,800 56,700-56,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 56,900-57,000 56,900-57,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,900-28,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship