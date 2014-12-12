- Soybean prices opened slightly weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying
support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.75 lac bags (100 Kg
each) arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,600
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 750 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,750
Bajrang Extractions 32,300
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750
General Foods 33,100
Gujarat Ambuja 32,750
Indian Rubber 32,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,300
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,000
Lakhmi Solvex 33,000
Mahakali 33,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,300
Prestige Foods 33,000
Premier proteins 33,200
Rama 33,000
Ruchi 33,100
Vippy 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100 56,100-56,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400 56,400-56,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,000-58,100 58,200-58,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,300-58,400 58,400-58,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,150-29,200 29,350-29,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,250-29,300 29,450-29,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship