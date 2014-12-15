- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.50 lac bags (100 Kg each)
arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil refined prices opened strong on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 550 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,600
Bajrang Extractions 32,300
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,600
General Foods 33,000
Gujarat Ambuja 32,750
Indian Rubber 32,600
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,000
Lakhmi Solvex 32,800
Mahakali 33,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Prestige Foods 33,000
Premier proteins 33,000
Rama 32,750
Ruchi 33,000
Vippy 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100 56,000-56,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400 56,200-56,300
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,200-58,300 58,000-58,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,400-58,500 58,200-58,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,250-29,300 29,250-29,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship