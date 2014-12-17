- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.25 lac bags (100 Kg each) arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,800 31,000-32,000 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,200-31,900 31,200-32,100 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 600 31,000-31,800 31,200-31,900 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions 32,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,700 Gujarat Ambuja 32,400 Indian Rubber 32,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,400 Mahakali 32,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,600 Prestige Foods 32,600 Premier proteins 32,600 Rama -- Ruchi 32,700 Vippy 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,500-55,600 55,500-55,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,800-55,900 55,800-55,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,000-58,100 58,000-58,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,850-28,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,950-29,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship