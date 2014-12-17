- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.25 lac bags (100 Kg each)
arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-31,800 31,000-32,000
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,200-31,900 31,200-32,100
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 600 31,000-31,800 31,200-31,900
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,250
Bajrang Extractions 32,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250
General Foods 32,700
Gujarat Ambuja 32,400
Indian Rubber 32,100
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,400
Mahakali 32,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,600
Prestige Foods 32,600
Premier proteins 32,600
Rama --
Ruchi 32,700
Vippy 32,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 55,500-55,600 55,500-55,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 55,800-55,900 55,800-55,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,000-58,100 58,000-58,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,200-58,300 58,200-58,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,850-28,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,950-29,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship