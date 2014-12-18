Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.15 lac bags (100 Kg each) arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 30,800-31,800 31,000-31,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,000-31,900 31,200-31,900 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 30,800-31,800 31,000-31,900 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,400 General Foods 32,800 Gujarat Ambuja 32,400 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Mahakali 32,850 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,750 Prestige Foods 32,600 Premier proteins 32,600 Rama 32,600 Ruchi 32,800 Vippy 32,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100 55,500-55,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400 55,800-55,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,400-58,500 58,000-58,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,600-58,700 58,200-58,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship