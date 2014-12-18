Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.15 lac bags (100 Kg each)
arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 30,800-31,800 31,000-31,800
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 31,000-31,900 31,200-31,900
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 30,800-31,800 31,000-31,900
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,400
General Foods 32,800
Gujarat Ambuja 32,400
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 32,500
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Mahakali 32,850
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,750
Prestige Foods 32,600
Premier proteins 32,600
Rama 32,600
Ruchi 32,800
Vippy 32,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,000-56,100 55,500-55,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,300-56,400 55,800-55,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 58,400-58,500 58,000-58,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 58,600-58,700 58,200-58,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship