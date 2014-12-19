- Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.25 lac bags (100 Kg each) arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 30,800-31,800 30,800-31,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,000-31,900 31,000-31,900 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 30,800-31,800 31,000-31,900 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,050 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,400 Indian Rubber 32,200 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 32,750 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Mahakali 32,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,750 Prestige Foods 32,500 Premier proteins 32,700 Rama 32,900 Ruchi 33,000 Vippy 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,500-56,600 56,400-56,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,800-56,900 56,700-56,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,200-59,300 58,900-59,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,100-59,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,700-28,750 28,700-28,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,800-28,850 28,800-28,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship