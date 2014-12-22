Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.95 lac bags (100 Kg each) arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,900 30,800-31,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,200-32,000 31,000-31,900 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 31,000-31,900 31,200-32,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill 32,750 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,300 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,250 Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Mahakali 32,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,000 Prestige Foods 32,750 Premier proteins 32,750 Rama 32,600 Ruchi 33,000 Vippy 32,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,500-56,600 56,400-56,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,800-56,900 56,700-56,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,200-59,300 59,000-59,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,200-59,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,700-28,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,800-28,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship