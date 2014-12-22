BRIEF-Automotive Stampings and Assemblies March qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago
Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals. According to trade sources about 0.95 lac bags (100 Kg each) arrived in mandies of Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,900 30,800-31,800 (Auction prices) Market delivery 31,200-32,000 31,000-31,900 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 31,000-31,900 31,200-32,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill 32,750 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,500 General Foods 33,000 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,300 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,250 Kriti Industries 32,500 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Mahakali 32,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,000 Prestige Foods 32,750 Premier proteins 32,750 Rama 32,600 Ruchi 33,000 Vippy 32,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,500-56,600 56,400-56,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,800-56,900 56,700-56,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 59,200-59,300 59,000-59,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 59,400-59,500 59,200-59,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,550-28,600 28,700-28,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,650-28,700 28,800-28,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago