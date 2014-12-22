- Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery Closed 31,000-31,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed 31,200-32,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore --- Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,300 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 32,600 General Foods 33,200 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 32,600 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,250 Kriti Industries 32,600 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Mahakali 33,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,000 Prestige Foods 33,000 Premier proteins 33,000 Rama 33,000 Ruchi 33,200 Vippy 33,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,600-57,700 57,100-57,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,900-58,000 57,400-57,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 60,200-60,300 59,700-59,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 60,400-60,500 59,900-60,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1190 1120-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,850-28,900 28,550-28,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,850-29,000 28,650-28,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship