- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 1.25 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies
of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
- Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-32,900 31,500-32,500
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,200-33,000 31,700-32,600
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 700 32,000-32,900 32,200-33,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,400
Bajrang Extractions 32,800
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250
General Foods 34,100
Gujarat Ambuja 33,250
Indian Rubber 33,100
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 33,250
Lakhmi Solvex 33,250
Mahakali 33,700
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,700
Prestige Foods 33,700
Premier proteins 34,100
Rama 33,700
Ruchi 34,100
Vippy 33,800
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 59,800-59,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 60,100-60,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 61,500-61,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 61,700-61,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1200 1120-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1210 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship