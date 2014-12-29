Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 1.25 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,300 32,000-32,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,700-33,400 32,200-33,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 550 32,500-33,300 32,700-33,400 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,000 Bajrang Extractions 33,300 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,600 General Foods 34,250 Gujarat Ambuja 33,900 Indian Rubber 33,300 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Mahakali 34,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,000 Prestige Foods 34,000 Premier proteins 34,250 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 34,250 Vippy 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 62,200-62,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 62,500-62,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,900-65,000 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,100-65,200 64,200-64,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1130-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1210 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,050-29,100 29,050-29,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,150-29,200 29,150-29,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship