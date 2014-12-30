- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 33,000-34,400 33,000-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,200-34,500 33,200-34,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 33,000-33,900 33,200-34,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,500 Bajrang Extractions 33,800 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 34,700 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 34,200 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,000 Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,250 Mahakali 34,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,700 Prestige Foods 34,500 Premier proteins 34,500 Rama 34,250 Ruchi 34,700 Vippy 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,700-29,750 29,850-29,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,800-29,850 29,950-30,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship