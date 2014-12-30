- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies
of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on better buying support against limited
selling.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-34,400 33,000-33,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-34,500 33,200-34,000
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 33,000-33,900 33,200-34,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,500
Bajrang Extractions 33,800
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000
General Foods 34,700
Gujarat Ambuja 34,500
Indian Rubber 34,200
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,000
Kriti Industries 34,000
Lakhmi Solvex 34,250
Mahakali 34,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,700
Prestige Foods 34,500
Premier proteins 34,500
Rama 34,250
Ruchi 34,700
Vippy 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,700-29,750 29,850-29,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,800-29,850 29,950-30,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship