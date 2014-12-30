* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,000-34,400 33,000-34,400 33,000-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,200-34,500 33,200-34,500 33,200-34,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 33,800-34,750 33,800-34,750 34,000-34,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 33,000-34,400 33,200-34,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,500-64,600 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,800-64,900 64,300-64,400 plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,700-29,750 29,700-29,750 29,850-29,900 Spot (48% protein) 29,800-29,850 29,800-29,850 29,950-30,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship