* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding pr 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 33,000-34,400 33,000-34,400 33,000-33,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 33,200-34,500 33,200-34,500 33,200-34,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 33,800-34,750 33,800-34,750 34,000-34,700
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 500 33,000-34,400 33,200-34,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,500-64,600 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,800-64,900 64,300-64,400
plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,700-29,750 29,700-29,750 29,850-29,900
Spot (48% protein) 29,800-29,850 29,800-29,850 29,950-30,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship