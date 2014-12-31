- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support.
According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies
of the Madhya Pradesh state.
- Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
- Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,900 33,000-34,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,700-34,000 33,200-34,500
(Traders' prices)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 550 32,500-33,900 33,200-34,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,000
Bajrang Extractions 33,550
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750
General Foods 34,400
Gujarat Ambuja 34,000
Indian Rubber 33,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,800
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,500
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 33,750
Mahakali 34,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Prestige Foods 34,000
Premier proteins 34,300
Rama 34,000
Ruchi 34,400
Vippy 34,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,100-64,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,400-64,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,500-29,550 29,700-29,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,600-29,650 29,800-29,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship