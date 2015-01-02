- Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 0.28 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 32,000-33,200 32,500-33,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,200-33,250 32,700-34,000 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 70 32,000-33,200 32,200-33,250 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,750 Bajrang Extractions 33,300 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750 General Foods 34,000 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber 34,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,500 Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,750 Mahakali 34,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,300 Prestige Foods 34,000 Premier proteins 34,400 Rama 33,500 Ruchi 34,000 Vippy 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 64,100-64,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 29,500-29,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,100-29,150 29,600-29,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship