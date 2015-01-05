Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. According to trade sources about 1.00 lac bags (100 kg each) arrived in mandies of the Madhya Pradesh state. - Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,700 32,600-33,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-33,800 32,800-33,800 (Traders' prices) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 500 32,500-33,700 32,700-33,800 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,000 Bajrang Extractions 33,550 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 34,000 General Foods 34,300 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber 34,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,500 Kriti Industries 33,750 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 34,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,500 Prestige Foods 34,000 Premier proteins 34,400 Rama 33,500 Ruchi 34,300 Vippy 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1140-1210 1140-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,900-28,950 28,800-28,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,000-29,050 28,900-28,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship